88mph (MPH) Price Down 43.8% This Week

88mph (MPH) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00013028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,979.42 or 1.00007210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00113329 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.