9,250 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,115,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 87,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQY traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,580. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

