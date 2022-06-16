93,467 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by Siena Capital LLC

Siena Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.1% of Siena Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 266,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,708. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $40.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

