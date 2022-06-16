ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Trading Down 4%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.52 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 27,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,444,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 196,202 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 463,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 875,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,222 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 35,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

