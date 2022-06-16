Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $7.31 on Thursday, reaching $273.88. 2,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,040. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.02 and a 200-day moving average of $333.20. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $173.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

