Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Reduced by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

NYSE ACN traded down $8.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.21. 38,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,040. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

