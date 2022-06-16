Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.50-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.85 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.33 EPS.
Shares of Adobe stock traded down $11.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $365.08. 5,734,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,149. The stock has a market cap of $172.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a twelve month low of $360.90 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.00.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $101,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Adobe (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
