Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.50-$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.85 billion. Adobe also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.33 EPS.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $11.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $365.08. 5,734,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,149. The stock has a market cap of $172.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a twelve month low of $360.90 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $535.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $560.04.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $101,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

