ADT (NYSE:ADT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.40

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 106759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

ADT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is -48.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

