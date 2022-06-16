Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,837,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277,446 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.41% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $12,783,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,976,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.57. 1,009,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,054,969. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

