ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.61

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.61 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 36509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($46.35) to €45.50 ($47.40) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($40.10) to €42.70 ($44.48) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. ING Group assumed coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.62. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $2.0559 per share. This represents a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

