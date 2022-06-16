AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

AGIL opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. AgileThought has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $36.13.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AgileThought will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of AgileThought by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AgileThought in the first quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AgileThought in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in AgileThought by 9.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

