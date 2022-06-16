AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
AGIL opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. AgileThought has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $36.13.
AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AgileThought will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
