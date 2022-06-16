Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.61 and last traded at $50.32. 206,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,206,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 82.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $4,077,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,291,362 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,911 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 23,286 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.