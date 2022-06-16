Aidos Kuneen Price Tops $0.12 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $284,375.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,150.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,117.02 or 0.05281272 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00215780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.76 or 0.00528401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.37 or 0.00512358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00067868 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

