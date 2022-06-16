Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Air Canada stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. Air Canada has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

