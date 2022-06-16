Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Air T from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 million, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air T by 27.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air T in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

