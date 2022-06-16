Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Air T from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of Air T stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 million, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.92. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $43.05.
About Air T (Get Rating)
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
