Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,106 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.66% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $36,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of AMLP traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 438,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,435. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

