Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.50

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,262,000 after acquiring an additional 271,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,513,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,009,000 after acquiring an additional 61,930 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 537.0% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 4,833,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,026,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.7% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 2,322,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,862,000 after acquiring an additional 39,328 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.