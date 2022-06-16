Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) Shares Down 9.5%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) was down 9.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 1,192,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 949,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXU shares. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Alexco Resource to $3.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexco Resource to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $130.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Alexco Resource ( NYSE:AXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 90.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexco Resource Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

