Alfredo Gomez Sells 2,472 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $17,872.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 546,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,488.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alfredo Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Alfredo Gomez sold 10,000 shares of CarParts.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $70,500.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Alfredo Gomez sold 803 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $5,749.48.

PRTS stock opened at $7.30 on Thursday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $394.72 million, a PE ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 2.45.

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $166.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarParts.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

