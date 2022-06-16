Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 25.4% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001457 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $2.10 billion and approximately $188.33 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,274,397,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,869,295,051 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

