Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Shares Down 13.1%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER – Get Rating) fell 13.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 1,030,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 927,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTER. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 255.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

