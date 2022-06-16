Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS) Insider Ian Gandel Purchases 1,042,037 Shares of Stock

Alliance Resources Limited (ASX:AGS – Get Rating) insider Ian Gandel bought 1,042,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$187,566.66 ($130,254.63).

Ian Gandel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Ian Gandel purchased 386,979 shares of Alliance Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,656.22 ($48,372.38).

On Friday, May 20th, Ian Gandel acquired 1,379,796 shares of Alliance Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$248,363.28 ($172,474.50).

On Thursday, May 12th, Ian Gandel bought 14,005,798 shares of Alliance Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,521,043.64 ($1,750,724.75).

On Thursday, May 5th, Ian Gandel purchased 27,835,295 shares of Alliance Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$5,010,353.10 ($3,479,411.88).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Alliance Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Australia. The company explores for gold and base metals. Its flagship property is the Wilcherry project comprising seven exploration licenses that covers an area of approximately 1,000 square kilometers located within the southern part of the Gawler Craton in the northern Eyre Peninsula.

