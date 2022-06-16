AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 102,031 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 390,028 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRQ traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.34. 41,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $31.05.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 30.50%.

TRQ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

