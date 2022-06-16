AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,345,000 after buying an additional 495,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 678,780 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 593,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock traded down $9.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.88.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 687,183 shares of company stock worth $77,235,855. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

