AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 19,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 40,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,800,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,474,000 after buying an additional 1,085,043 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

Shares of CVE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 815,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,270,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

