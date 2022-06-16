AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

MUE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

