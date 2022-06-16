AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.71. 214,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,828. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.19.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.