AlphaCentric Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Allstate by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 45.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Allstate by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ALL traded down $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,628. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.48%.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

