Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Buys $130,895.94 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $130,895.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 887,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 216 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $23,751.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 10,406 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,033.50.

PINE stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 323,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

