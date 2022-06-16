Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Purchases $95,973.40 in Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $95,973.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 899,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,956,384.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,329 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $130,895.94.

On Thursday, June 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 216 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,877.20.

On Monday, May 9th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $23,751.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 10,406 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.32 per share, for a total transaction of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 100 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,839.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,191 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,033.50.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $205.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares during the last quarter. Goff John C purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,718,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 323,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 207,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

