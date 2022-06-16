Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Shares Up 10.5%

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.58). 143,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 260% from the average session volume of 39,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of £55.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.92.

Altus Strategies plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, discovers, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. It primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, nickel, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. The company has a portfolio of projects, including the Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and the Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; the Tabakorole gold project and the Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; the Wadi Jundi gold project, the Gabal Al-Shaluhl gold project, the Gabal Om Ourada gold project, the Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; the Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; the Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; the Izougza copper-silver project, the Azrar copper project, and the Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; the Daro copper-gold project and the Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; the Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia; and the Toura nickel project located in Western Côte d'Ivoire.

