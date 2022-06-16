AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.
AMCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
NASDAQ AMCX opened at $30.72 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,927,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AMC Networks (Get Rating)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
