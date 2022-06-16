AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

AMCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $30.72 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $712.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.80 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,927,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

