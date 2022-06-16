Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $109.30

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $109.30 and last traded at $111.08, with a volume of 361508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.52.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.85 and a 200-day moving average of $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth $38,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

