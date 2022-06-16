AMEPAY (AME) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4,376.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,990.61 or 0.47539665 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00412065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00085466 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012193 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

