Ameren Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,984 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,268% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

AEE stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 21,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,006. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.78. Ameren has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,792 shares of company stock worth $1,297,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

