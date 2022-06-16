American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $299,400.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,179,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,260,158.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AAT opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Assets Trust from $35.00 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 201,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 82,543 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 22.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

