American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.45 and last traded at $38.45. 165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09.

Get American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 154,285 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.