American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF) Trading Down 3.8%

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSEARCA:ACVF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.33 and last traded at $28.41. Approximately 8,411 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 6,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 872.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Conservative Values ETF in the first quarter valued at about $254,000.

