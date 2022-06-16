American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $146.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.36. American Express has a 52 week low of $143.25 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

