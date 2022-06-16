American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. Sells 8,473 Shares

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $50,583.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,891.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

American Superconductor stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.37. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,890,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,556,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 187.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 334.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 164,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 14.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 65,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

