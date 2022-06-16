American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.35 and a 200 day moving average of $252.26. The company has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.89%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.29.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

