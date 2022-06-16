Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Raised to $29.00 at Barclays

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

COLD opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

