AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $174.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $144.00 to $174.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $142.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $111.34 and a 52 week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,060,079 shares of company stock worth $909,361,965 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,055,000 after buying an additional 82,316 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,790.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

