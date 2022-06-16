Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.89% of Amgen worth $11,258,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.77. The stock had a trading volume of 55,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,941. The company has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.50.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

