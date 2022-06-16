Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Shares Up 2.3%

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.00. 12,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 842,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Ampliphi Biosciences Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB)

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.

