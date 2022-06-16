Analysts Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Price Target at $16.89

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OWL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 622,451 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

