Analysts Set Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Target Price at $32.29

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

MAT stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.26. Mattel has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Mattel by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

