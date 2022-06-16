Analysts Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target at $33.33

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMHC shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC opened at $24.51 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

