Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212,932 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $165,231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,132 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $5.54. 1,518,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,592,592. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.88%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

