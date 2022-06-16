Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. AON comprises 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $28,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,842,000 after acquiring an additional 98,794 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AON by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,156,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 66,280 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,205,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AON by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in AON by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,028 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $253.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.42. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.98.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

